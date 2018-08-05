1956—2018
KENOSHA—John Hunter Harrison, 61, of Kenosha, passed peacefully from this world after an arduous battle against the infamous villain, Cancer.
John was born in Racine on August 27, 1956, to John E. “Jack” and Susan D. (Brown) Harrison.
John was baptized at Atonement Lutheran Church. He attended Salem Central High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he attained the rank of E3 and trained as a platoon radioman. He joined with pride and served with honor until 1975. During his time in the service Harrison became familiar in the history and art of war, neither of which prepared him for the Battle Skills Test he would face here at home with three marriages, three daughters and three ex-wives.
Known for busting heads, breaking hearts, and defending virtue, his friends and family knew that with him you would never have to fight alone. John fought till the very end and his untimely death shall be avenged by his loyal and tenacious clan. After all, “There is no comparison to Harrison.”
John will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, hunting, and fishing locally and in the northern woods of Wisconsin, but most of all his time spent with friends and family. He enjoyed assisting his father coach in Racine Youth Sports. John also enjoyed tinkering with cars, comic books, music, brandy, Marlboros, and playing pool. Most of his career was spent as a meticulous taper and painter. He had an appreciation for nostalgia, a distain for modern technology, and will be remembered for his unique choice in window coverings and a frustration for throw rugs. His humor and sarcasm with be greatly missed, as well as his laughter, imagination, ideas, and incredible story telling. As to which tales were true we may never really know.
He leaves behind his parents, John “Jack” (Charmaine) Harrison of Phelps, WI, and Susan (Walter) Heflin of Kenosha; his sister, Jonell (Tim Sullivan) Harrison-Roanhaus; step-siblings, Dale (nee Schlenz) Harrison, Kirk (Brenda) Schlenz, Janet (Larry) Smith, and Robert (Shelly) Heflin; his children, Jessica L. (Michael Whitrock) Harrison, Casey M. (Eric) Lehner, Austen J. (Amanda) Lucksted, Jaymie A. Harrison, and Rachel Miller; grandchildren, Cade and Ivy Whitrock, Shayla and Ruby Lucksted, Emmett and Beckham Lehner, and Marley Miller; nieces and nephews, Christopher (Leanne) Talbert, Jacob Roanhaus, Grant (Ashley) Roanhaus, Amanda (Kevin) Bielke, and Garrett and Dalanie Schlenz; and great-nephews, Uriah Talbert, Christopher Roanhaus, Elijah Roanhaus, Gavin Beilke. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Trevor Schlenz.
Services will be held on Friday, August 10th, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI, at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will follow at The American Legion Hall, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, WI.
- This is not an attempt to avoid creditors and/or ex-wives.
- All family must attend for the distribution of the “Vast Harrison Fortune”.
- Anyone arriving in a suit and tie will not be admitted.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign John’s Online Memorial Book at:
