John "Grumpy" Schacht

July 23, 1942 - Sept. 29, 2022

RACINE - John Schacht, age 80 passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha. He was born in Racine, July 23, 1942, son of the late Roland and Helen (Nee: Alman) Schacht.

John was a graduate of William Horlick High School, "Class of 1960". Upon graduation, he proudly served his country in the National Guard. On October 7, 1978, John was united in marriage to Joan Wendy Bookhammer, who preceded him in death November 28, 2015. John was employed by Northwestern Mutual for five years. He owned and operated Rapids Business Center, Lake Air/Air Aware and SAF Contract Manufacturing Packaging Co. John enjoyed spending time at his home up north in Star Lake. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and liked watching the eagles. Affectionately known as "Grumpy", and for "Giving People a Hard Time", he was the Founder and CEO of the National Sarcasm Society.

Surviving is his son, R.J. Schacht III (Ashley Burdick) of Racine; sisters: Marilyn McGriff of Maryland, Kathryn "Peggy" McCausland of Florida; other relatives and dear friends.

A Funeral Service celebrating John's life will be held at the funeral home 3:00 p.m, Thursday, October 6, 2022. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Thursday 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Azura Memory Care for the loving and compassionate care given to John.

