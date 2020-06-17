× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 22, 1952 — June 14, 2020

RACINE — John Gianou, age 68, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020. John was born in Medcini, Greece on April 22, 1952, son of the late Odisea and Sophia (nee: Vasiliades) Gianou and came to the United States in 1976.

John was employed with J.I. Case for twenty-three years. He was a member of Kimissis Theotoku Greek Orthodox Church. In his spare time, he loved playing soccer, fishing and cooking.

John will be dearly missed by his sons, Dimitri Gianou and Anastasios “Daso” (Jenny) Gianou, all of Racine; grandchildren, Helenisphia and Alecos; siblings, Lee Gianou, Stathi (Joan) Gianou, of Racine, and Kay (Reese) Ehrick of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family series will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

