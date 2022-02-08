April 12, 1941—Jan. 14, 2022

RACINE—John George Hartmann, age 80, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Milwaukee, April 12, 1941, son of the late Gilbert and Dorothy (nee Peters) Hartmann.

John was a graduate of Brookfield Central High School, “Class of 1959”. John proudly served his country in the United States Army, 92nd Engineer Battalion from 1964—1965, receiving a good conduct medal and honorable discharge. He was employed by Harley Davidson Motorcycle Company as an expeditor for more than thirty years. John was an Honorary Colonel in the Commemorative Air Force, Wisconsin Wing, a non-profit organization that restores WWII Warbirds. His passions ranged from being a military history buff, to auto racing, arms and armament, target shooting, photography, and always an avid Packers fan.

A few of his cherished memories were flying on WWII aircraft including, B-29 and B-17 Bombers. John enjoyed attending EAA events in Oshkosh and was proud to meet and photograph celebrity pilots, Harrison Ford, and Cliff Robertson and famed race car drivers Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and Paul Newman. He was especially proud to have attended and met Charlton Heston, at his presentation of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

John resided in the Milwaukee area, Brookfield, Waukesha, and Menominee Falls and most recently moved to Racine to be near his brother and family. He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his brother, Robert (Jill) Hartmann of Racine, and cousin Mary (Dean) Bransted of Pembine, WI.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM Friday February 11, 2022. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:The Commemorative Air Force.Wisconsin Wing P. O. Box 1998Waukesha, WI 53187-1998

