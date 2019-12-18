July 30, 1933 – December 12, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – John George Domanico, Sr., 86, received the promise of eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Racine on July 30, 1933, son of the late James and Rosina (Née: Yanne) Domanico.

John was united to the love of his life, the former Joan Virginia Harrison, on February 18, 1967, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Racine.

John attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Washington Junior High School, and William Horlick High School. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Army, 6th Armored Division, from 1952-1954, receiving medals for: National Service Defense, Army of Occupation (Germany), Good Conduct, expert Rifle and Field Artillery. John was involved in many business ventures over the years including D & Q Builders, Colonial Liquors and was the President of the Kenosha College of Cosmetology and Wisconsin Automatic Products. He was a foreman for Domanik Sales and also worked in maintenance for Ruud Lighting and Cree Lighting.