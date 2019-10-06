February 20, 1934 – October 2, 2019
RACINE – John Gerald Ahnen “Jerry”, age 85, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born in Kenosha, February 20, 1934, son of the late John and Genevieve (Nee: Williams) Ahnen.
On November 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Catherine Kowalsky “Mary”, a union blessed with 10 children. Mary preceded him in death on September 27, 2017. Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served from 1953 to 1957. Throughout his career he was employed by D & E Tool & Die, Belle Tool, and retired from Chrysler and Twin Disc as a machine repairman. Jerry was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching sports. Above all he treasured anything that involved spending time with his family. Jerry has been reunited with his wife Mary and their daughter Rose, who preceded him in death, along with his parents.
He will be dearly missed by his nine children, Deb (Randy) Sell, Dave (Sherry) Ahnen, Lori (Scott) Engelhart, Carolyn (Jeff) Peterson, Ron Ahnen (Angela Canestraro), Dan Ahnen (Wendy Lovin), Ed (Holly) Ahnen, Barb (Karl) aus dem Bruch and Anne (Todd) Stillman. John was also blessed with 24 grandchildren, Nikki (Dave) Jodat, Kevin (Amanda) Sell, Corinne (Dan) Crimi, Zach (Lisa) Ahnen, Hannah Ahnen (fiance, Brian Mars), Jacob (Katie) Ahnen, Michael (Alisa) Dannis, Cassie (Eric) Daft, Alexis Peterson, Pepe Canestraro Ahnen, Sofia Canestraro Ahnen, Lucas Canestraro Ahnen, Josh Ahnen, Kaitlyn (Shane) McQuade, Mario Ahnen, Violet Ahnen, Willow Ahnen, Savannah Ahnen, Noah Ahnen, Cecilia (Ian) Ballantyne, Jonah aus dem Bruch, Gabriel aus dem Bruch, Cole Stillman and Maya Stillman; and 11 great-grandchildren, Owen Jodat, Bryce Jodat, Abigail Sell, Jason Crimi, Jackson Crimi, Emmalyn Crimi, Liam Crimi, Jack Ahnen, Braydon Ahnen, Kimberly McQuade, and Colton McQuade. John is also survived by his siblings, Gene Ahnen, Pat (Jim) Becker, Janet (Ray) Feest, Mary Halvorson, Kathy Heinen, Margaret (Frank) McCutcheon, Beth (Larry) Lindman; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have been suggested.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Antoo and the caregivers at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha for their loving and compassionate care.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.