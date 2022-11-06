Oct. 12,1961—Oct. 22, 2022

MESA, AZ—John F. Monfeli, passed away October 22, 2022, in Mesa, AZ, at the age of 61.

John was born in Racine, WI, to Richard and Phyllis Monfeli October 12, 1961 and was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, class of ‘79. He moved to Arizona in 1988, where he spent many years working for the Phoenician Resort-Scottsdale, AZ, in various positions. John was an avid sports fan following all the Wisconsin teams as well as the Arizona teams but stayed true to the Packers, Bucks and Brewers.

John is survived by his son, Nick; daughters: Samantha, Gianna and Gina all of Arizona; brother, Bill (Pam) of Charlotte, NC; brothers: Mike and Bob of Mt. Pleasant, WI; nephew, Michael (Lauren) of Pewaukee, WI; nephew, Peter (Cassie) of San Diego CA; niece, Meredith (Dave) Misko of Bethlehem, PA, Alex and Tony of Racine, WI. Also surviving are his aunt, Jan Monfeli; and cousins: Tim (Rose) Monfeli, Joanne (Jerry) Janzer, Pattie (Dick) Kempka, Barb (Brian) Yelmene, Terry (Joe) Meddaugh and Tom (Mary Jo) Zikowski; great-nieces and nephews and many friends across the country. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis; father, Richard; brother, Richie; nephew, Ryan; and niece, Gina.

Private services will be held at a future date.