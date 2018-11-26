Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA (Formerly of Racine) – Mr. John F. Lackovich, Sr., 91, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 23, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 29, 2018 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring John’s life will follow with military honors at 12:30 p.m. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial in Union Grove. Please see Tuesday’s paper for a complete obituary. You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.

