May 7, 1927—November 23, 2018
KENOSHA (Formerly of Racine) – Mr. John F. Lackovich, Sr., 91, passed away at his residence on Friday, November 23, 2018.
He was born in Ironwood, MI on May 7, 1927, the son of the late Vinko and Anna (nee: Mukavitz) Lackovich.
John served his nation in the Pacific Theater with the U.S. Navy during WWII. On September 11, 1948, he married Lorraine June Janov. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2014.
He was a sheet metal worker for most of his life, last working at I & A Sheet Metal before retirement. John formerly attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine. He enjoyed his quiet time, woodworking, spending time at their cottage up north in the summer and Arizona in the winter.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane Gerlach of Kenosha; his sons, John (Rita) Lackovich, Jr. and Peter (Kim) Lackovich of Racine; his grandchildren, Ashley Lackovich, Lauren (Eli) Masud, Jennifer Garibay, Sarah (Scot Nelson) Willkomm , David (Corey Sedlacek) Gerlach, Michael Gerlach, Katelyn Lackovich; his great grandchildren, Kristin Garibay and Leah and Brooke Willkomm; his sisters, Mary Baron and Ann Davia; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. John was also preceded in death by his grandson, Brett Lackovich; his son-in-law, James Gerlach and brothers, Louis and Joe Lackovich.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 29, 2018 for a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A service celebrating and honoring John’s life will follow with military honors at 12:30 p.m. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial in Union Grove. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
The Lackovich family extends a heartfelt thank you to Julio, Erma and Jennifer for the loving attention John received while under their care.
