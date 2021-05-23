July 15,1950—April 28,2021

PAULDEN, Arizona—John F. DeGarmo, 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28,2021 at his home in Paulden, AZ.

He was born on July 15,1950 to Kenneth and Margaret (nee Gaffney) DeGarmo. John spent his early years in Racine, WI, graduating from J I Case High School in 1969; and then proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

After his military service, John resided in AZ, retiring in 2012. John had a passion for music, collecting Hobby Trains and spending time with his family and friends. On November 18, 1995, John married Mina Castellon.

John is survived by his wife, Mina; his children: Jodi (Aaron) Meek, Justin (Angela) DeGarmo, Ryan DeGarmo, Stephanie (Joey Hale) DeGarmo, Allen (Christina) Hughes, Mark Hughes, Candice (Raul) Lopez. John was the proud Grandpa of fifteen grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister, Colleen (Allen) LaFave; brothers: William (Theresa DeNicola), Gary DeGarmo; mother-in-law, Ruth Quinn; sister-in-law, Nina (Robert Williams)Castellon; brother-in-law, Anthony Castellon; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Hintz; brother, Timothy DeGarmo and brothers-in-law: Oscar Castellon and Billy Swartz.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.