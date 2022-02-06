John Efthemios Gouris

Oct. 3, 1926 - Feb. 4, 2022

RACINE - John Efthemios Gouris, age 95, passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant, WI. He was born on October 3, 1926 to Anastasia and Efthemios Gouras in Nemea, Greece.

In 1946 at the age of 20-years old, he and his family immigrated to the United States, initially settling in Kansas City, MO. He met the love of his life, Mary Gliatas, while visiting his cousin in Racine, WI. John and Mary were united in marriage at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church on April 19, 1953, where they remained members. They established their home in Racine, WI, raising their four children: Steven, Ann, Peter, and Thomas. The couple celebrated 62-years of marriage. John, a Korean War veteran, was the owner and operator of John's Taylor Avenue Bar for 33-years. Additionally, he enjoyed playing golf, gardening, cooking Greek food, taking annual trips with friends to the Kentucky Derby, and he was an avid cribbage player. Spending time with family and friends was of the utmost importance to John. He will be dearly missed.

John was a loving father to Steven (Sharon) of Gurnee, IL, Ann (Brian) Larson of Mission Viejo, CA, Peter (Susan) Gouris of New Hope, PA, Thomas (Allison) Gouris of Austin, TX; Papou to his beloved thirteen grandchildren: Sarah, Mary Lynn, and Jonathan Gouris (fiancée Hewit); Matthew Larson, Kailey (Aaron) Santos, Bethany (Christopher) Berg; Patricia (Alexander) Maltezos, Mary Frances, Jacklyn, and Erin Gouris; Aimee, Jade, and Nicholas Gouris; as well as four great-grandchildren: Christina Maltezos, Hanalei and Gwendolyn Santos, Alexander Berg and baby Berg soon to be born.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Georgia (John) Skinos, sister Katina (Tasso) Kalliris, sister and brother-in-law Maria (Mike) Lambros, brother Peter Gouras, brother-in-law and sister-in-law John (Minnie) Gliatas, and sister-in-law Midge (Themy) Gliatas.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, with Father John Ketchum officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Trisagion Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caring staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

