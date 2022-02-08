RACINE—John Efthemios Gouris, age 95, passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant, WI. He was born on October 3, 1926 to Anastasia and Efthemios Gouras in Nemea, Greece.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, with Father John Ketchum officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Trisagion Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 pm). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.