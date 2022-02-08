 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Efthemios Gouris

  • 0

Oct. 3, 1926—Feb. 4, 2022

RACINE—John Efthemios Gouris, age 95, passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant, WI. He was born on October 3, 1926 to Anastasia and Efthemios Gouras in Nemea, Greece.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, with Father John Ketchum officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (Trisagion Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 pm). In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the caring staff at Primrose Retirement Community and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News