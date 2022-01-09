John Edward Norris

John is survived by his loving wife, Sally; son, Mike (Cheri) Norris and daughter, Becky (Tony) DeRosia; grandchildren: Jennifer and Justin Norris; Kayla and Courtney DeRosia; brother, Jerry (MeiYing) Norris; brothers-in-law: Ron, Russ and Roger (Chris) Sweet; step sisters-in-law: Shirley (Mel) Wicke, Barb (Dick) Boucher and Chris Tofte. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service for John will be held at Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home that day from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the American Heart Association have been suggested.