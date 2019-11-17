John Edward Klingenberg

Racine Wisconsin – John E. Klingenberg peacefully passed away on August 6 with his beloved wife of 76 years, Margaret “Mookie,” and his loving nieces, Alison and Monica, by his side. John was 99 years old. John was born on January 5, 1920 to Edward and Mary Klingenberg of Racine. His early life was spent in Racine and he was a 1937 graduate of Horlick High School. On November 2, 1943 he was united in marriage to Margaret (nee: Hodges). John honorably served in WWII in the United States Air Force. After the war John earned a BBA in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1949 and worked as an accountant until his retirement.

John was a true patriot of the United States. John became active in the Air Force Reserves and rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel. John was also a founding member of the Eagle’s Nest Club in Racine. He faithfully raised the flag every morning and lowered it in the evening at his Racine home. John was equally proud of his Norwegian heritage. He and his wife Margaret were active members of Racine chapter of Sons of Norway. They were also members of the Fifth Street Yacht Club and Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.

John’s main hobbies were airplanes, photography and parades. He loved attending the EAA in Oshkosh, and always had a camera in hand ready to document events and family gatherings. John also never missed a parade.