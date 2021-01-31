John Edward Held

June 4, 1925—January 16, 2021

RACINE — John was born in Racine to Edward and Georgia Held. He was preceded in death by his sister Rosemary de la Reguera of Baltimore, MD and his son Jeffery of Chicago, IL. He is survived by his children Wendy (David) Kunz of Woodbury, MN; Lisa Held of Racine, Kurt (Patty) Held of St. Louis, MO and Daughter in Law Gay Held of Chicago, IL. John is also survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

John graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and joined the Trust Department of the First National Bank of Racine right out of the service in 1948. He attended the University of Wisconsin, the National Trust School of Northwestern University and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers. John served as Vice President and Personal Trust Administrator for 45 years, retiring in 1993. During his banking career with the First National Bank (now Chase Bank), he administered over 300 Personal Trust Accounts and gained the reputation of delivering exemplary customer service and building affectionate respect from his clients.

Over the years, John was actively involved in the community. He served as a Board Member and President of the Curative Workshop and the Racine/Kenosha Estate Planning Council, Director of the Racine Girl Scouts and President of Family Planning.