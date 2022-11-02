Feb. 11, 1942—Oct. 28, 2022

RACINE—John E. Willing, age 80, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, February 11, 1942, son of the late Frank and Clarice (Nee: Hart) Willing.

John proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. On August 1, 1970, he was united in marriage to Ilona Kostic. He was employed by Piggly Wiggly as a meat cutter, from 1970 until his retirement in 2014. John was a lifelong Cubs fan, an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and archery. He was a member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen Club.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Ilona; daughter, Tiffany Willing (Stephen Dillinger) of Austin, TX; two grandchildren: Paige and Daniel; siblings: Paul (Nancy) Willing, David (Carolyn) Willing, Kathy (Jim) Jacobsen, Bernard (Joy) Willing; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Donna Willing and Mary Friso, and his brother, Frank Willing.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet at the funeral home, for Visitation, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:30 a.m until 12:00 p.m. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine Campus have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: