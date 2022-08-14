July 27, 1940—Aug. 10, 2022

RACINE – John E. Schweitzer, 82, passed away at Aurora Medical Center-Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

John was born in Racine on July 27, 1940, to the late Herbert and Lucy (nee, Williams) Schweitzer. On April 27, 1968, John married the former Judy Adel at St. Patrick’s Parish.

John retired from WTMJ Radio and Television after more than 32 years. He was a member of St Paul the Apostle Parish. John was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed golfing, ham radio operating and traveling in his motor home.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Schweitzer; sons: Scott (Diane) Schweitzer and Gregg (Nicole) Schweitzer; and his grandsons: Michael and Daniel. John is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Donald Schweitzer and Herbert Schweitzer, Jr.

A funeral service for John will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Monday evening, August 15, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul the Apostle Parish.

