RACINE- John E. Sautier, 80, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at Ascension All Saints.

A visitation for John will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private interment will take place in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy.