RACINE - John E. Nicholson, 69, passed away on May 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia and daughter, Emily Nicholson. John was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Memorial Services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Please refer to Sturino Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479