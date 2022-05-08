RACINE - John E. Nicholson, 69, passed away on May 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia and daughter, Emily Nicholson. John was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial Services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
