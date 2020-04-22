John E. Nadiger

April 26, 1973 – April 10, 2020
“I cannot do all the good the world needs. But the world needs all the good I can do.”
John Edward Nadiger passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 10.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:00pm, and will be available by live stream only. The stream link will be available on the funeral home website on the day of the funeral. Viewing via the stream will be available from 11:00am until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
