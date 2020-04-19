John E. Nadiger

John Edward Nadiger passed away at home unexpectedly on Friday, April 10. He was born on April 26, 1973, the youngest child of Bill and Connie Nadiger. He grew up and lived the majority of his life in Sturtevant, his beloved hometown. As a kid he could be found riding his bike, hanging out in the lost jungle, in his incredible fort, or helping out at various construction sites. As an adult he learned the siding trade, then branched out into other building projects, and finally settling into his job at Rohner Asphalt and Grading, a job he loved and spent the last 20 years doing. This guy had the ability to fix anything —-your car, your house, your yard and offered to do so, and offered to do so before even having to ask. John was the most giving person one could know. He made friends easy and he made them everywhere. He had a way of drawing people out of themselves and loved meeting, talking and laughing with people. If you were in need, he was just a phone call away. There was rarely a day he wasn’t doing something for someone somehow. His world was large and included so many people. John loved spending time with people talking and laughing. His laugh was infectious and like no other. He also loved hunting, fishing, and exploring the outdoors, especially with family and friends in Northern Wisconsin. His team was the Packers and had a gift of knowing what the coaches should do. John loved American history, loved knowing how things worked, and attained knowledge in just about everything. He really loved his music and loved it loud. His greatest joy and biggest sense of pride was his son.