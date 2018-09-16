John E. Koenen
September 20, 1936 - September 14, 2018
LYONS - John E. Koenen, 81, of Lyons, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 following a farming accident.
John was born to Edward and Marie (nee Vogt) Koenen on September 20, 1936 in Burlington, Wisconsin. John was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Parish in Lyons and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954.
On May 17, 1958, he married the love of his life, Julie Ahler. Together they raised seven wonderful children, Ron (Mary) Koenen, Russ (Tami) Koenen, Rita (John) Van Schyndel, Ruth (Jim) Banta, Rachelle (Dan) Haacker, Rhonda (Steve) Fischer and Ryan (Tammy) Koenen.
He worked at Feser Feed and Fuel in Lyons for 10 years, then at Burlington Consumers Co-Op, later known as CPI, Inc. for 35 years. After retirement, he worked part time at Reineman's True Value. John was a lifetime member of Catholic Order of Forester Court #1527.
He truly enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always the loudest one of the bunch. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, helping his son-in-law on the farm, feeding and watching the birds, tending his roses and giving and receiving hugs.
He and Julie enjoyed so many wonderful motor coach trips thru many states and cruises with family or with just the two of them. He was always the life of the party on these trips. He will be sadly missed by many.
John is survived by his wife, his seven children, 24 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marie Koenen; granddaughter, Elizabeth VanSchyndel; great-grandson Collin Shisler; brother-in-laws, Clifford Clapp and Vincent Getka; and many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Parish of Lyons or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Lyons at 11:00AM. A first visitation will take place Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 3PM to 7PM. A second visitation will take place Thursday, September 20 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Lyons from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
