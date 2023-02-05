John E. Holston III

March 15, 1959 - January 8, 2023

RACINE- John E. Holston III, passed away unexpectantly at home on January 8, 2023. John was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 15, 1959, to the late John and Ruth (Peppers) Holston, Jr.

He was active in sports, baseball and football at St. Bonaventure High School. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts (BA)Business Administration and Management in 1982. He pursued his passion of financial management and investments, retiring from US Bank as a Trust Officer Account Manager. John enjoyed travel, gathering with relatives, and was an avid reader. His smart wit is missed.

John is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: John and Alberta Holston Sr.; maternal grandparents: Northern and Jimmie Peppers; and parents: John Edward and Ruth (nee: Peppers) Holston Jr.; uncle, Northern Peppers, Jr.; aunts: Magnolia (Lloyd/Peppers) Anderson, Henrene (Peppers) Edwards, and Mary (Peppers) Carr.

He is survived by his uncles: Frank (Lois Morrisey) Peppers, Larry Peppers, John (Janet) Peppers and beloved cousins and friends.

Memorial service and internment are planned for Spring 2023 and will be announced.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: