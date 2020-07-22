UNION GROVE—John E. Aschauer, age 65, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1955 to Glenn and Josephine (nee: Magray) Aschauer. He married Deborah Eppers on May 20, 1978. In 2011, John retired from the Southern Wisconsin Center after 37 years of service.

John attended Union Grove “Normal” School and High School. In his early years, he helped his dad on the farm and played baseball. He had a great sense of humor and the gift of gab which he shared with anyone who enjoyed a good laugh. John loved the comradery of Packer parties, opening day of Brewers baseball and Admirals hockey games. His favorite things to do included exploring new places, winning a nickel at the casino, camping with family, ice fishing with Blair and hunting with his dad. Near the end, he loved meals at the table with the grandkids and just listening. John will be dearly missed.