John "Don" Dykstra

October 13, 1927—August 6, 2018

RACINE—John “Don” Dykstra, age 90, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 6, 2018.

He was born in Racine on October 13, 1927 to John and Blanche (Née Hrouda) Dykstra.

John lived his entire life as an involved resident of Racine. In 1955 He founded Dykstra Excavating and conscientiously served Racine County and surrounding areas in the building industry. If your home was built in the 60’s, your basement was very likely dug by Dykstra Excavating.

After his retirement from excavating, he owned and operated Old Dutch Custard where he cheerfully interacted with his customers as he scooped his delicious handmade treats.

John enjoyed following his favorite sports team and a good game of cribbage. He was also an avid golfer, nearly shooting his age by carding a score of 80 at the age of 79. Mostly John enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

John is preceded in death by his beloved wives Evelyn (Née Petersen) Dykstra and Joy (Née Mikulecky) Dykstra as well as his brothers Marlan ‘Mike’ Dykstra and Lowell Dykstra and his special daughter Tricia Schmidt.

He is survived by: his children: Donna (Frank) Manfredi, Jamie (Phil) Holtje, John (Julie) Dykstra, Marcy (Kyle) Groters, Don (Margie) Dykstra, Ann (Patrick) Kerkhoff; step daughter, Catherine Gryniewicz; grand children: Michael Manfredi, Eric Manfredi, Nick Manfredi, Ryan Dembroski, Matt Dembrowski, Melissa Hotje Richeson, Celeste Holtje Ralston, John W Dykstra, Dustin Dykstra, Chelsey Haight, Haley Haight, Adam Francen, Carly Dykstra, Mitch Dykstra, Evan Kerkhoff, Nolan Kerkhoff; As well as 17 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Todd (Linda) Dykstra, sisters Gayle Freudenwald and Darlene Egvedt, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services were held with interment at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to all of the caregivers at Racine Commons for their loving and compassionate care.

