John "Dedo" P. Torres, Jr.

Jan. 26, 1972 – Apr. 8, 2022

RACINE—John “Dedo” Pedrosa Torres. Jr., age 50, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022 after suffering a stroke with week prior.

Surviving are his son, Trinidad Rodriguez; sisters and brother: Rosa Carrera, Alfredo (Sherry) Torres and Christina (Derrick Shaw) Torres; nieces and nephews: Robert Torres; Ana and Manuel, Jr. Carrera; Samantha and Graciela Torres; Antonia and Gabriela Torres; Amelia and Talia Nard; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends; too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to his parents, Dedo was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Manuel Carrera, Sr.

Services celebrating Dedo’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Racine Family Worship Center (1846 Mead Street in Racine). Visitation will be in Racine Family Worship Center on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. and continuing through the entire evening until the start of the service on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

