John David Buenker, professor emeritus of history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and longtime resident of Racine, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Buenker History Scholarship via the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Foundation, or the family, are suggested. Notice of the celebration of his life will be forthcoming. Please refer to the funeral home web site for a complete obituary and future announcements regarding John’s celebration of life.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
