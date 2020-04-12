John David Buenker
John David Buenker

John David Buenker

John David Buenker, professor emeritus of history at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and longtime resident of Racine, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Buenker History Scholarship via the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Foundation, or the family, are suggested. Notice of the celebration of his life will be forthcoming. Please refer to the funeral home web site for a complete obituary and future announcements regarding John’s celebration of life.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Buenker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

