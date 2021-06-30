Dec. 15, 1942—June 27, 2021
RAYMOND—John D. Poorman made the journey to his eternal home on the morning of Sunday, June 27, 2021 following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). His last moments in this life were spent watching Sunday church service surrounded by his wife and children.
John was born on December 15, 1942 in Robinson, IL to the late John A. and Marjorie (nee: Jackson) Poorman.
First and foremost, John served our Lord and Savior, and dedicated his life to serving others the way Christ would. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief during the Vietnam War. John spent his career at SC Johnson/Sealed-Air, retiring after thirty plus years as a manufacturing manager. He and his wife owned and operated Revival Antiques in Sturtevant, WI and later Revival Antique Estate Sales. John married the love of his life, Chris (nee: Klacan) Poorman in 1994. He raised his family in Raymond, WI and was a caring stepfather to his three children and a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren.
John loved to garden and farm and will be remembered by his grandchildren for all the rides on Grandpa’s tractors. He also loved to scrap and would find value in every discarded item. John’s heart and mission was to serve people, and he spent his retirement visiting shut-ins, leading Bible studies, and volunteering with the Union Grove Area Foodbank and Amazing Grays.
John is survived by his wife, Chris; step-children: Nicole (Jason) O’Brien, Dale (Chanel) Kropidlowski, and Kayla Kropidlowski; grandchildren: Adelyn, Landon, Damien, Carson and Mason; sister, Donna Bedard; brother, Ed (Pat) Poorman; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many special friends.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Level; brothers-in-law: Al Bedard and Dave Madsen and father-in-law, Raymond Klacan.
John was diagnosed with ALS and Parkinson’s in February of 2020 after 14 months of diagnostic testing. His brain will be donated to the ALS Brain Bank for research in hopes of one day finding a cure for this awful disease.
The family would like to thank the ALS Clinic Team at the Milwaukee VA, Aurora Hospice, PeopleCare, and the WI Veterans Home Boland Hall 2nd Floor West Wing for all of the care and compassion they showed John.
The family is asking memorials be made to IAMALS (www.iamals.org) and Soles for Jesus (www.solesforjesus.org).
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at CALVARY CHAPEL (9410 Durand Ave., Hwy. 11) at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m. A private family burial at NCLC Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Heritage Funeral Home, 414-761-2750.