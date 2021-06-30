Dec. 15, 1942—June 27, 2021

RAYMOND—John D. Poorman made the journey to his eternal home on the morning of Sunday, June 27, 2021 following a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). His last moments in this life were spent watching Sunday church service surrounded by his wife and children.

John was born on December 15, 1942 in Robinson, IL to the late John A. and Marjorie (nee: Jackson) Poorman.

First and foremost, John served our Lord and Savior, and dedicated his life to serving others the way Christ would. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief during the Vietnam War. John spent his career at SC Johnson/Sealed-Air, retiring after thirty plus years as a manufacturing manager. He and his wife owned and operated Revival Antiques in Sturtevant, WI and later Revival Antique Estate Sales. John married the love of his life, Chris (nee: Klacan) Poorman in 1994. He raised his family in Raymond, WI and was a caring stepfather to his three children and a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren.