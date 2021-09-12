 Skip to main content
John D. Kraft Sr.
Nov. 1, 1931—Sept. 7, 2021

RACINE – John D. Kraft, Sr., 89 passed away at home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

John was born in Waukesha on November 1, 1931, to the late Warren and Gladys (nee Lighthart) Kraft, Sr. On August 5, 1950, he married the former Jo N. Mehlhorn at Atonement Lutheran Church, celebrating 70 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2020. John was a Teamster, driving for Borden Dairy and BFI.

Survivors include his children: Scott (Charlene) Kraft, Nancy (David) Duchac and Steven (Susan) Kraft; grandchildren: Darcy, Deanna, Stacey, Abraham, Samuel, Noah, Peter, Amanda, Brandon, Sonia, Natalie, and Allison; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Collin, Connor, Josh, Justin, Merisa, Abbie, Maggie, Max, Harrison, Claire, Maddie Jo, Molly, Lou, Gus, Alice, Leo, Makenzie, Isaac, Asher, Ella, Gabby, Yumari, Naomi, and Elena; step great-grandchildren, Ryan, Addie, and Britney; great-great-grandchildren: Michael, Avery, Arielle, Adrianna and Nova; and his brother, Warren Kraft, Jr. John is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, John D. Kraft, Jr. and his great grandson, Jordan.

There will be a memorial visitation for John and his wife, Jo, on Monday, September 20 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at the funeral home. A memorial service for John and Jo will follow at 3:00PM.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

