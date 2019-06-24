{{featured_button_text}}

December 22, 1969 – June 17, 2019

RACINE – John David Hetland, age 49; proud & loving father, beloved son, dear brother, faithful friend, dedicated police officer & ambassador of Racine and hero to all; lost his life while saving others on Monday evening, June 17, 2019.

Funeral services honoring John, with full police honors, will be held at Carthage College – A.F. Seibert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kara Baylor officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation will be at Carthage College Seibert Chapel on Tuesday from 3 – 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to “Ron Hetland”. All donations will go into a trust fund established for the benefit of John’s son, Hunter, and daughter, Brooke.

