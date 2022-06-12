Oct. 14, 1931 - June 4, 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - John Coghill Phillips, age 90, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away June 4, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep at home, where his family managed his hospice care.

Preceded in death by his parents, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral George L. Phillips and Una Coghill Phillips, and a brother, Malcolm.

Survived by his wife, Jean Phillips, his brothers: George and Alan, his sons: John and Michael, their wives: Janice Phillips and Heidi Stevens, and five grandchildren.

John was born in Port Washington, NY and graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY, in 1953. As a U.S. Army Captain, he was honorably discharged in 1960. He received his Masters of Business Administration from Marquette University in 1962. He and Jean raised their sons in Kenosha, WI before settling in West Racine, WI. For 25 years, John held various positions at S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Following that, he taught for many gratifying years at the University of San Francisco McClaren School of Management. In Napa, CA, and finally, for 22 years, in Albuquerque, he and Jean continued their nearly 65-year marriage together.

Always interested in people and ideas, he loved bantering with students at USF, strangers at the hardware store and his loved ones on the front porch. He thought carefully and deeply about so much in the world, and expected others to do the same. His family cherishes every single thing he carved, constructed and shared across a life of unassuming integrity, sharp wit and boundless curiosity.

A private celebration of life is to be held later this year. Family and friends, meantime, will treasure his memory in countless and inspiring ways.