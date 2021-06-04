July 25, 1947—May 31, 2021

COTTAGE GROVE—John Charles Steinmuller, age 73, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1947, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Sylvester and Evelyn (Hart) Steinmuller.

John graduated from St. Catherine High School and Youngstown Ohio University. He married Mary Lee Persico on October 21, 1967. John worked in marketing for Leisure and Recreational Products for 30 years, retiring in 2010. John was a devoted family man and a true believer of his strong faith. He was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary including mentoring marriage preparation, reading and assisting with other community service projects. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.

John loved his wife, Mary Lee, two daughters, and his wonderful grandchildren. He always looked forward to all of the family events and gatherings and traveling with his family. John enjoyed long distance bicycling with Outspoken Wheelman and was an avid reader and researcher. He also was very proud of being an Oblate for Sisters of Mary Morning Star.