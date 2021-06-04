July 25, 1947—May 31, 2021
COTTAGE GROVE—John Charles Steinmuller, age 73, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1947, in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Sylvester and Evelyn (Hart) Steinmuller.
John graduated from St. Catherine High School and Youngstown Ohio University. He married Mary Lee Persico on October 21, 1967. John worked in marketing for Leisure and Recreational Products for 30 years, retiring in 2010. John was a devoted family man and a true believer of his strong faith. He was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary including mentoring marriage preparation, reading and assisting with other community service projects. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
John loved his wife, Mary Lee, two daughters, and his wonderful grandchildren. He always looked forward to all of the family events and gatherings and traveling with his family. John enjoyed long distance bicycling with Outspoken Wheelman and was an avid reader and researcher. He also was very proud of being an Oblate for Sisters of Mary Morning Star.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Lee; two daughters: Jill (Brad) Hopkins and Kristie (Dan) Pecard; six grandchildren: Sophia Hopkins, Josephine Hopkins, Carson Hopkins, Connor Pecard, Emma Pecard and Juliet Pecard; brother, David (Pat) Steinmuller; sister, Sylvia (Bob) Habermehl; brother-in-law, Ralph (Joe) Persico; and sister-in-law, Debra Persico. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond Steinmuller.
A Mass will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, with a luncheon to follow at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, with a procession to the church. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in John’s name to IHM, Sisters of Mary Morning Star. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420