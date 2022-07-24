Dec. 24, 1929 – July 17, 2022

John Carl Reitsma, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Racine, December 24, 1929, son of the late John and Eleanor (nee: Dick) Reitsma.

John was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1947.” He proudly served his country in the US Army. On April 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia “Patt” Menefee, who preceded him in death on November 7, 2018. John was employed by the Racine Fire Department for 34 years and retired as Captain February 1, 1988. He was a member of Firefighters Local 321, serving on the Executive Board, and was a member of Professional Firefighters. After retirement, John volunteered at All Saints Hospital emergency room for more than 5,000 hours. He was a longtime and active member of the First Presbyterian Church for 65+ years where he served faithfully in both formal and informal roles around the church. He served on the session and board of deacons, planted geraniums, painted rooms, hung banners, and, in his later days, made sure the pencils in the pews were always sharp and the hymnals evenly spaced.

Throughout his life, he especially enjoyed golfing, walking along Lake Michigan, and spending time with family and friends. Whether John met someone through school, the fire station, the hospital, church, the golf course, the neighborhood, or the grocery store, he made everyone feel special, asking them about their families, discovering who and what they had in common, and making lifelong connections. Everyone who met and knew him will long remember his faithfulness, kindness, generosity, humor and warmth.

John was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his daughters: Dani Reitsma, Mari (Donald) Chevako; six grandchildren, including Isaac (Abigail Ristow) Chevako, Jordan Chevako, Lukas Chevako, Nathan Chevako, Zoe Maryarski and Tieg Maryarski; one great-grandchild, Magnolia Chevako; sisters-in-law: Barbara Reitsma, Alice Menefee and Judy Wenscott; other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Richard (Effie) Reitsma, Ronald Reitsma; his in-laws: Thomas Menefee, David (Gail) Menefee and Dean Wenscott.

Funeral Services celebrating John’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Darren Utley officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Private Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the town of Dover at a later date. Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

