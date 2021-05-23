John C. Studey

STURTEVANT—John Studey was a sturdy American man, a man who could fix just about anything, a man who could talk to just about anyone, a man who worked the foundry without complaint until the whistle blew, a man who once you met you could never forget. This man held his family above everything and in return his family cherished him beyond the scope of love.

John was born to Eugene and Jean Studey on Independence Day, 1948, the first born of the Studey brood. He spent his first months living on the Studey homestead and sleeping in a used apple crate next to his parent’s bed. Over the course of his childhood he would welcome five siblings that he adored and help his father build many homes on the property. On any given summer day, you would find John either working the fields, racing dirt tracks, or raising hell with the other country kids. Adulthood came knocking in 1967 thus began his next chapter, fatherhood. With growing responsibilities John began his career at J.I. CASE in Racine, where he dedicated 30 years in various positions including Head Painter and Union Rep. John eventually settled in Sturtevant, WI, with his wife Loretta, where they raised their blended family. John’s weekends were often spent speeding down the drag strip or flying over Racine in his Air Coup with his kids cheering him on. Retirement called in 1999 and the Studey’s retreated to the beautiful hills of Bardstown Kentucky where they built their dreamhouse they called home for 13 years. John and Loretta returned to Racine to spend their final years with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their days were filled with an abundance of outings, barbeques, birthday parties, grandkid events and celebrations.