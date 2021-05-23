John C. Studey

July 4, 1948 – May 17, 2021
STURTEVANT—John Studey was a sturdy American man, a man who could fix just about anything, a man who could talk to just about anyone, a man who worked the foundry without complaint until the whistle blew, a man who once you met you could never forget. This man held his family above everything and in return his family cherished him beyond the scope of love.
John was born to Eugene and Jean Studey on Independence Day, 1948, the first born of the Studey brood. He spent his first months living on the Studey homestead and sleeping in a used apple crate next to his parent’s bed. Over the course of his childhood he would welcome five siblings that he adored and help his father build many homes on the property. On any given summer day, you would find John either working the fields, racing dirt tracks, or raising hell with the other country kids. Adulthood came knocking in 1967 thus began his next chapter, fatherhood. With growing responsibilities John began his career at J.I. CASE in Racine, where he dedicated 30 years in various positions including Head Painter and Union Rep. John eventually settled in Sturtevant, WI, with his wife Loretta, where they raised their blended family. John’s weekends were often spent speeding down the drag strip or flying over Racine in his Air Coup with his kids cheering him on. Retirement called in 1999 and the Studey’s retreated to the beautiful hills of Bardstown Kentucky where they built their dreamhouse they called home for 13 years. John and Loretta returned to Racine to spend their final years with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their days were filled with an abundance of outings, barbeques, birthday parties, grandkid events and celebrations.
John Christ Studey passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by the ones he loved after a courageous year of battling many serious health issues. He will remain in the hearts of all his children: John (Cathy) Studey, Marcy (Joseph) Axtell, Ryan (Adrianna) Studey, Laura (Jacob) Hoffmann, Jennifer (Kurt) Ard, Lynda (Brandon) Studey; siblings: Jill Miliunas of Lone Rock WI, Sue Suber of Greenville SC, Debra Studey of Burlington WI, and Jeff Studey of MI. His legacy will continue with his grandchildren: Ricardo Trinidad, Auden (Katie) Larson, Shannon Miller, Christina Miller, Jessica Beck, Morgan Axtell, Sabastion Christ Halverson, Miranda Smith, Jaxon Clark, Peyton Axtell, Jayden Halverson, Jasmine Thompson, Laila Hoffmann, Christian Axtell, Bralyn Clark, Wyatt Hoffmann, Greyson Clark and Sophia Studey; great-grandchildren: El Miller, Jack Larson and Colby Larson.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Rose (nee Lee) Studey; sister, Nancy (nee Studey) Jensen; parents, Eugene and Jean (Nelson) Studey; grandparents, Christ and Edna Nelson, Edward and Lula Studey.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, 1:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 11:30am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to North Cape Lutheran Church Mission Trip to El Salvador.
