April 12, 1929—October 21, 2019

John Charles Shoop, age 90, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

