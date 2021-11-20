NEENAH—John C. Papendorf, 79, of Marion, passed away in Neenah on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. John was born in Caroline, Shawano County, on April 17, 1942, to the late Charles and Alvina (Pankow) Papendorf. John grew up on the family’s dairy farm and attended Marion school. After high school he moved to Kenosha where he worked as a machinist at Eaton Dynamatic for over 30 years. On September 8, 1962, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ramme in Whitefish Bay. After retiring John and Marjorie returned to Caroline. In his free time John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors in nature. He also liked sports and was a Packers and Brewers fan, never missing a game. John was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and he will be dearly missed.