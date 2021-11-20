April 17, 1942—November 16, 2021
NEENAH—John C. Papendorf, 79, of Marion, passed away in Neenah on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. John was born in Caroline, Shawano County, on April 17, 1942, to the late Charles and Alvina (Pankow) Papendorf. John grew up on the family’s dairy farm and attended Marion school. After high school he moved to Kenosha where he worked as a machinist at Eaton Dynamatic for over 30 years. On September 8, 1962, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ramme in Whitefish Bay. After retiring John and Marjorie returned to Caroline. In his free time John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors in nature. He also liked sports and was a Packers and Brewers fan, never missing a game. John was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children: Jay (Carolyn) Papendorf, Lee (Nancy) Papendorf, and Scott (Kimberley) Papendorf; and four grandchildren: Kassi (Logan) Heil, Jamie (fiancee Robert Foltz) Papendorf, Reice Papendorf, and Quinten (Mariah) Papendorf. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters: May Regenauer and Mary Reisenberg. A memorial service for John will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano. Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Leopolis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.