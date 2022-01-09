October 27, 1963—December 31, 2021

RACINE—John C. Kieran Jr., age 58, of Racine, passed away on December 31, 2021.

John was born in Framingham, MA on October 27, 1963, a son of John C. and Meredith M. (nee: Nikoloff) Kieran Sr.

On May 27, 2006, he was united in marriage to Anita R. Uhlenhake. He was a devoted husband and father.

He was a loyal employee of the City of Racine for almost 20 years, as an Engineer Technician II.

He enjoyed bike rides, family gatherings and had a special passion for gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his son. John had a meticulous attention to detail and enjoyed helping others.

John was an avid sports enthusiast for the Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox, Admirals hockey, and also the Milwaukee Brewers.

Survivors include his wife, Anita; his son John M. Kieran; his parents, Meredith M. Nikoloff and John C. (Leslie) Kieran Sr., and his siblings: Sherry Treiber, William (Nena) Gulbrandsen, Daniel Kieran, Pamela (Jim) Wilson, and April (Michael) Hartley.

He was preceded in death by a sister Rachael Kieran.

A Memorial service celebrating John’s life will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant.

262-552-9000