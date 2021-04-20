 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John C. Jensen
0 comments

John C. Jensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 9, 1929—April 16, 2021

WATERFORD—John C. Jensen passed away April 16, 2021. He was born in Racine and grew up in Raymond.

He was a loving father to five sons. His son, Jay, preceded him in 1976.

He was devoted to his family and a great person in all aspects of life.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma school cheers for cafeteria manager as she passes her U.S. citizenship test

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News