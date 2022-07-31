John C. Jens

Nov. 9, 1948 – July 21, 2022

John C. Jens, passed peacefully into eternal life at the age of 73, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice, Oak Creek. He was born in Racine, November 9, 1948, son of the late John and Shirley (nee: Robinson) Jens.

John was a graduate of St. John Lutheran High School, "Class of 1966." Upon graduation he proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard. He was employed by Jacobsen Mfg. for 34 years, lastly at HFI Fluid Power Products for more than 13 years. John was a longtime devoted member and greeter of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a member of Jacobsen 25-year club and the Racine Zoological Society. John enjoyed nature, his mother's cooking, Christmas time, reading, movies, photography, biking, long walks at the Zoo, fishing and enjoyed spending time with his daughter.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his beloved daughter, Kristen Marie Jens, his longtime best friend, Gordy Allen and other dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating John's life will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 11:00 AM with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Wednesday at 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested by the family.

A very special thank you to the staff at Accent Care hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

