John C. Fox

John was a graduate of Corpus Christi Catholic High School, Galesburg, IL Class of 1956. John furthered his education at Christian Brothers College, Memphis, TN where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He further advanced his education at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business where he earned a Master of Business Administration Degree, attending THE EXECUTIVE PROGRAM. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the early Vietnam War era and was a member of the American Legion, Greendale Post 416. John was employed most of his career at International Harvester Company first in Field Sales and Marketing, later as Manager, Product Pricing and Manager, Market Research and Intelligence, World Headquarters, Chicago, IL. While at International Harvester he served as President of “The Harvester Club,” and was a member of the Farm and Industrial Equipment Institute serving on the Statistics Committee. Later he was employed by Case Corporation retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. John served his church in many different cities as lector, Eucharistic minister, usher, CCD instructor and parish council member. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.