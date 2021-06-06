June 3, 1937 — May 30, 2021
RACINE — John C. Fox passed away Sunday, May 30.
John was born in Galesburg, IL on June 3, 1937, son of the late Thomas C. and E. Eloise (nee: O’Brien) Fox.
John was a graduate of Corpus Christi Catholic High School, Galesburg, IL Class of 1956. John furthered his education at Christian Brothers College, Memphis, TN where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He further advanced his education at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business where he earned a Master of Business Administration Degree, attending THE EXECUTIVE PROGRAM. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the early Vietnam War era and was a member of the American Legion, Greendale Post 416. John was employed most of his career at International Harvester Company first in Field Sales and Marketing, later as Manager, Product Pricing and Manager, Market Research and Intelligence, World Headquarters, Chicago, IL. While at International Harvester he served as President of “The Harvester Club,” and was a member of the Farm and Industrial Equipment Institute serving on the Statistics Committee. Later he was employed by Case Corporation retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. John served his church in many different cities as lector, Eucharistic minister, usher, CCD instructor and parish council member. Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife. They were members of several golf groups in Gold Canyon, Arizona where they owned a home and spent their winter months. John was also a die-hard Chicago Bears fan all his life.
In addition to his wife, Sandee, he is survived by daughters: Jacquline Fox, Gilbert, AZ, Angela (Joe) Celia, North Falmouth, MA, Jenni (Todd) Eby, Fort Washington, PA, Kristin (Tim) Davis, Brownsburg, IN and son Dave (Kate) Reiter, Yorkville, WI; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister, Suzanne (Fox) McCarthy, Palatine, IL; brothers: Thomas Fox, Rock Island, IL and Chris (Mindy) Fox, Lee’s Summit, MO; Sister-In-Law Marilyn Fox, Lake-In-The-Hills, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Morris Fox; and sister, Virginia (Fox) Laures.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday June 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, Mt Pleasant. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to St. Paul’s website and scroll down to the Facebook link.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John C. Fox to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church https://stpaulracine.weshareonline.org/.
