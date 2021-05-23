December 5, 1946—May 18, 2021

RACINE—John “Butch” O. Clausen, age 74 of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

John was born on December 5, 1946 in Racine. He was the son of Charles and Beulah (nee: Krogh) Clausen. He was a 1965 graduate of William Horlick High School and proudly served in the United States Army from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968.

On April 12, 1969 John was united in marriage to Susan M. Pfeilstifter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine.

He was employed with Jacobsen Manufacturing Company for 35 years.

John enjoyed fishing, reading, cooking for his family and taking long drives. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan; his daughters: Cheryl (David) Smith, Kim (Michael) Bockeloh; his granddaughters: Alyssa and Kaitlynn Smith; his brothers: Howard (Linda) Clausen and Jerry (Marcy) Clausen; his sister, Kathy Seymour; and his loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers: Ronald, Charles, and LeRoy Clausen; and his sisters: Sharon Clausen and Carol Herman.