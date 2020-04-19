1928—2020
John Bernhardt, age 91, passed away on April 14, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, WI.
Born in Yorkville, WI on July 14, 1928, he was the son of the late Christian and Katherine (Neuwirth) Bernhardt.
On June 25, 1949, he was united in marriage to Virginia Gall. They were blessed with 70 wonderful years of marriage. He was an active member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.
From December 1951 until December 1953, John proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine’s as a Corporal.
He was employed with AMC/Chrysler as an Inspector for 39 years.
John was a member of U.A.W. Local 72 Retirees, and Chairman for the KenWis Club. He was involved with starting up Shoreland Lutheran High School and amongst his other hobbies, John enjoyed bowling, fishing and loved to travel.
John is survived by his wife, Virginia; his sister-in-law, Wilma Gibbons; and his brother-in-law, Harry (Carolyn) Gall. He is further survived by his loving nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alex, Carl, Chris, David, Edward and Henry Bernhardt; and his sisters, Katherine Preiss, Natalie Thomey, Mary Wass and Emma Jakob.
Funeral Services honoring John’s life will be held at a later date. Private Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 or to Shoreland Lutheran High School, 9026 12th Street, Somers, WI 53171 would be appreciated by the family.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101
