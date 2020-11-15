John B. O'Dell

1961—2020
God gained another beautiful angel on October 27, 2020. John O’Dell was born in Racine, WI where he lived until he traveled throughout the US and Europe. John settled in Stone Mountain, Georgia in the early 1990’s.
John was a singer, songwriter and musician. Music was his passion all his life. Even though John created many bands over his lifetime, it wasn’t uncommon for him to be out and jump on stage to either blend in with a guitar or grab the mic and lead the audience in song. He brought people together through music.
John was compassionate and friendly to all walks of life and he very much loved his dogs. John loved his family and no matter where he’d have to travel, he was always there to support his family. John is survived by his mother, Catherine (Nee: Gerardo) Jaster of Dover, DE; bother Kelly O’Dell of Racine, WI; sister Rosie (Geoff) Gates of Lansing, KS; sister Mary (Charles) Seefeldt of Dover, DE; John’s longtime girlfriend, Lorna Gomez of Stone Mountain, GA as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, one great niece and so many friends.
Services to be determined.
