John Asdigian

June 13, 1938—Nov. 20, 2021

RACINE- John Asdigian, 83, passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice-Ignite Medical on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

John was born in Racine on June 13, 1938 to Sarkis and Elizabeth (nee Youghourtjian) Asdigian. He served in the United States Army. John married Joanne Caggio at St. Rita’s Church in Milwaukee on April 20, 1963. He was a Master Electrician and was employed at SC Johnson for 36 years. He also owned and operated Sure Electrical Systems, Inc. for over 30 years.

John was always willing to help someone out and never expected anything in return. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, gardening, and boating. John was proud of his Armenian heritage. Most importantly John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife Joanne Asdigian; children: Steve Asdigian, Gina (Michael) Logic, Annette (Michael) Rowen, Elizabeth (Tim Thompson) Tanner and Theresa (Greg) Newton; grandchildren: Ashley (Jason Sutton) Asdigian, Kaitlyn and Steve Asdigian, David (Molly) Kemper, Michael Kemper, Natalie Schultz, Megan (Alex Head) Drew, Joe Drew, Shaleigh (Timothy) Orozco, and Jakob and Jenna Newton; great-grandchildren: Rosemary, Nicholas and Laineigh; and sister Nancy (Dikran) Mahdasian. He is further survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives; and friends. John was preceded in death by his mother, sisters Sarah, Rose, Katherine, and brother George.

A memorial service for John will be held at St. Rita Catholic Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Parish or St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

