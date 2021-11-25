June 13, 1938—Nov. 20, 2021

RACINE- John Asdigian, 83, passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice-Ignite Medical on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

John is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Asdigian; children: Steve Asdigian, Gina (Michael) Logic, Annette (Michael) Rowen, Elizabeth (Tim Thompson) Tanner and Theresa (Greg) Newton; grandchildren: Ashley (Jason Sutton) Asdigian, Kaitlyn and Steve Asdigian, David (Molly) Kemper, Michael Kemper, Natalie Schultz, Megan (Alex Head) Drew, Joe Drew, Shaleigh (Timothy) Orozco, and Jakob and Jenna Newton; great-grandchildren: Rosemary, Nicholas and Laineigh; and sister, Nancy (Dikran) Mahdasian. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his mother, sisters Sarah, Rose, Katherine, and brother George.

A memorial service for John will be held at St. Rita Catholic Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Parish or St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000