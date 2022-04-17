April 7, 1930 – April 5, 2022

RACINE — John Arnold Fair, 91, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Lakeshore at Siena.

John was born in Geneseo, IL to the late Joseph Arnold and Irene Vinciette Senada (nee: Hultgren) Fair on April 7, 1930. After he graduated from high school in Cambridge, IL, he served his country in the United States Air Force during the 1950’s. John was proud that he was able to attend college which had been paid by the G. I. Bill. He graduated from Illinois Normal School at Bloomington.

John had been in the Racine community since June 1, 1966. He met the love of his life, Sheila Rae Holt and married each other in Las Vegas, NV on August 7, 1966. John had become very talented in communication and conversation due to his employment at American Family Insurance and Crawford and Co. as an insurance adjuster until age 65. He continued to work as a bus driver for Laidlaw Specialized Transportation for ten more years, retiring in 2015.

John was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He regularly attended, was active in Bible classes and the Thursday Senior Fellowship Group. John was also a member of the VFW Post 1391 and the American Legion. John enjoyed golfing. He was proud of his Swedish heritage. But most of all, John was family oriented, an honest man, and generous to others.

John will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheila; children: Sean (Patricia) Fair, Keri (David) Henkes, and Teri (Glenn) Guerra; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Arlene (Earl) Daniels, Lorraine (Lyle) Sanford, and LaVaughn (Vern) Miller.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 2:00 p.m. A service of committal with full military honors will occur at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

The family commends the staff, both at Ascension All Saints and Lakeshore at Siena for their kind and compassionate care of John. “Tack sa mycket!” (Thanks very much – Swedish)

