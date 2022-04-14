 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Arnold Fair

April 7, 1930 – April 5, 2022

RACINE—John Arnold Fair, 91, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Lakeshore at Siena.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 2:00 p.m. A service of committal with full military honors will occur at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences and memories of John.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361

