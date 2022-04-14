John Arnold Fair

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Avenue, Racine, WI 53403, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 2:00 p.m. A service of committal with full military honors will occur at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences and memories of John.