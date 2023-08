MENOMINEE - John Anthony (Yukon) Williams, 69, of Menominee, MI passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area following a hard-fought battle with cancer. John was born on November 7, 1953 in Milwaukee to Floyd and Isabel (Piontek) Williams. He worked as a floor covering installer for the carpenter's union for many years. Please visit www.andersondiehm.com for complete obituary and service information.