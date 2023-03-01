MILWAUKEE—John A. Oatis, Jr., 59, passed away unexpectedly while visiting his family in Racine on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 3, 2023, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service will take place at 11:00 a.m. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.