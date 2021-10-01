February 14, 1933—September 24, 2021
ELMHURST, IL—John Albert Schmit born on Valentine’s Day 1933 to Louise and Nicholas, Jack was called home September 24, 2021. For the past few years, Jack resided at Terra Vista Memory Care in Oakbrook Terrace where his positive attitude made him everyone’s favorite. Jack was born and raised on Chicago’s South Side and graduated from St. Rita High School. He received a full scholarship to Loyola University, a masters degree in Mathematics from DePaul University, and later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.
In 1956 he married Margaret (Schmidt) and raised six children in Evergreen Park, IL. In their 46 year marriage, Jack and Marge shared a love of music and Lake Michigan. The Schmit kitchen never closed and was filled with Chopin, delicious food, children and then grandchildren. When they weren’t in the kitchen or at the pinochle table, they could be found close to their beloved lake.
Jack is survived by his six children; their spouses; and fourteen grandchildren: Bill and Joan (DeChatelet) with Tim (Morgan Phillips) and Jackie (Matt Josephs); Meg and Jim Sulkin with Mark, Steve (Maddie Elkins), and Julie; John and Mary (O’Neil) with Brendan, Justin, and Colleen; Rob and Joanna (Wojciak) with Matthew (Amy Robertson) and Patrick; Tom and Kathy (Tisza) with Joe, Maggie (Justin Dilenschneider), Elizabeth, and Paul; and youngest son, Michael. Jack is also survived by lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Jim Archer. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marge; sister, Joan and husband, Alan McCann; sister, Marilyn and husband, Jim Klouda; brother, Don and wife, Phyllis; sister-in-law, Barb Archer and granddaughter, Faith.
Jack first taught math at Tilden Tech and then continued his career in computer and information technology at Jewel Foods, Midwest Stock Exchange, and several Chicago consulting firms before relocating to Racine, Wisconsin, in 1983 where he took a job at Modine Manufacturing. In his retirement years, he worked as a clerk for the Village of Wind Point and was a founding member of the “Friends of Wind Point Lighthouse” to restore and then promote its history and beauty.
Following Marge’s passing in 2003, Jack dedicated his time to church and lighthouse. He spent time traveling and enjoying concerts and theater. As Jack’s vascular dementia progressed over the last six years, his final times were spent at Sunrise Fountain Square Lombard and then Terra Vista in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
Visitation will be held at Knollcrest Funeral Home, Lombard, IL, from 9 to 10 AM, prior to celebrating Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Christ the King Church, also in Lombard. A memorial service and burial is to follow at 2 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for Masses or to the Augustinian Order. With his love of music, card games, dogs, and especially socializing with friends and family, Jack will be dearly missed.