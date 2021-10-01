John Albert Schmit

Jack first taught math at Tilden Tech and then continued his career in computer and information technology at Jewel Foods, Midwest Stock Exchange, and several Chicago consulting firms before relocating to Racine, Wisconsin, in 1983 where he took a job at Modine Manufacturing. In his retirement years, he worked as a clerk for the Village of Wind Point and was a founding member of the “Friends of Wind Point Lighthouse” to restore and then promote its history and beauty.

Following Marge’s passing in 2003, Jack dedicated his time to church and lighthouse. He spent time traveling and enjoying concerts and theater. As Jack’s vascular dementia progressed over the last six years, his final times were spent at Sunrise Fountain Square Lombard and then Terra Vista in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.

Visitation will be held at Knollcrest Funeral Home, Lombard, IL, from 9 to 10 AM, prior to celebrating Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Christ the King Church, also in Lombard. A memorial service and burial is to follow at 2 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Racine, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for Masses or to the Augustinian Order. With his love of music, card games, dogs, and especially socializing with friends and family, Jack will be dearly missed.